Little Yellow House Studio’s “Out of Control” album release weekend

ANDOVER, Vt. – Little Yellow House Studio Events presents “Out of Control,” a virtual album release weekend featuring singer-songwriter Eva Rainforth, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20 and 21 at 4 p.m. Hosted by Broadway veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner, Eva will perform songs from her new album “Out of Control,” as well as other favorite songs from her repertoire.

Currently living in Pittsburgh, Pa., singer-songwriter Eva Rainforth has performed with Pittsburgh Symphony, River City Brass Band, Pittsburgh Concert Chorale, the Mendelssohn Choir, and currently sings with the Pittsburgh Opera Chorus. Regional Credits include Papermill Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre, New England Lyric Opera, Paper Bag Players, City Center Theatre in NYC, and Pittsburgh Playhouse, among others. Originally from Sayville, Long Island, Eva started out as a composition major at Fredonia State University and continues to write many styles of music. Eva currently teaches private voice in the conservatory at Point Park University.

“Most of the songs on ‘Out of Control’ were written before the pandemic, when I was unable to create the time and space to arrange and record them,” says Eva about her new album. “But, as you know, our world drastically changed in 2020, and the much needed slow down and time to focus presented itself. Within this craziness, I am grateful. It is definitely a ‘Covid-19 baby.’ These songs are different perspectives on where I’m coming from and where I am now, spiritually. I hope these sounds and words give viewers some enjoyment.”

“Eva’s music is surprising and thought provoking,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “When I began forming a team of Studio artists, Eva was one of the first people I thought of. Not only is she a gifted musician, her songs are humorous, gut-wrenching, and often-times delightful.”

The performances are “pay what you can,” with a recommended ticket price. Visit the Little Yellow House Studio Events Page for more information and to purchase tickets. Upon purchase, a Zoom link will be provided to join the event. For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit www.littleyellowhousestudio.com.