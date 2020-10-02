Little Yellow House Studio:  “Make Yourself at Home” virtual concert

ANDOVER, Vt. – Little Yellow House Studio presents “Make Yourself at Home,” a virtual living room concert featuring Broadway veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner, with special guests Lisa and Lori Brigantino, premiering on Okemo Valley TV’s YouTube channel Sunday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.

As a gift to the community at a time when many can’t gather as easily, Susan, Lisa, and Lori will entertain audiences in the comfort of their living rooms, often in three-part harmony. The concert will feature traditional folk and old-time songs, plus original tunes written by Lisa. A very special surprise guest will lead the sing-along portion of the concert.

“Make Yourself at Home” will also air live on TV at the same time as the YouTube premiere, on local Vermont VTel channel 166 & Comcast channel 1076. After that time, it will repeat on TV – check www.okemovalley.tv/schedules for air times. Viewers can also find the listings in the interactive program guide on both Comcast & VTel. The concert will continue to be available for viewing on YouTube for the month of November.

Patrick Cody, executive director of Okemo Valley TV, says, “Supporting the arts and providing a platform for local artists is such a big part of what we do. We are certainly thrilled to have Susan and Lisa using it in a creative way. We also appreciate their choice to showcase their talents using this platform, which shows that they value nonprofit community media. And it is especially valuable to bring people together through music and the arts during these times.”

“We hope to provide a joyful and relaxed escape for our viewers, as well as support the newly opened Black River Independent School in Ludlow,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “Music and the arts are more important than ever right now. We hope audiences will sit back, enjoy, and even sing along.”

This concert is made possible by the generous support of Mascoma Bank and Friends of the Little Yellow House. The concert is free of charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. Viewers are asked to consider a donation that will directly support the work of Black River Independent School and Little Yellow House Studio Artists. Donations can be made online via Black River Independent School’s website, www.blackriveris.networkforgood.com/projects/109090-make-yourself-at-home, or by check made out to Black River Independent School Committee and mailed to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please note “CONCERT” on the check.

BRISC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your donation is tax deductible as allowed by law.