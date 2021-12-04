Little Yellow House Studio celebrates its 2021 Season

ANDOVER, Vt. – Little Yellow House Studio Events presents on-demand viewing to celebrate the studio’s 2021 season. Pay what you wish between now and Jan. 5, 2022 and stream recordings of all 2021 online events.

Events include “Tea & Twain,” starring Ron Crawford as Mark Twain; Spotlight Tuesday conversations with actors Barbara Lloyd and Reva Stover; a filmed play workshop of “Hungry for Paint” written by Reva Stover; and Out of Control, singer-songwriter Eva Rainforth’s latest album release celebration. Also included in the streaming package is bonus footage of the sound check for “Blue Skies Cabaret,” a live concert recently held at the Ludlow Auditorium with Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino.

“It’s been a joy to work with Susan Haefner and Little Yellow House Studio and to offer this year end streaming retrospective,” says Brigantino, Little Yellow House Studio artist and managing director. “Being part of the studio has given me the opportunity to wear a variety of hats and remain creative, engaged, and grounded through these challenging times.”

“We are so pleased to be celebrating Little Yellow House Studio’s first full year in existence,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder and executive artistic director. “The studio started as a way to help artists and community stay connected during the pandemic, but we already have exciting plans in the works for 2022. Thanks to everyone who has been part of the journey.”

The recordings will be available between now and Jan. 5, 2022, and are “pay-what-what-you-wish,” with a recommended ticket price for access to all the events. Visit the Little Yellow House Studio Events Page for more information and to purchase tickets. Upon purchase, password protected links will be provided for viewing. For more information about Little Yellow House Studio, visit www.littleyellowhousestudio.com.