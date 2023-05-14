Little Ones and Loved Ones Spring Gala

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Parks Place Community Resource Center is proud to announce the Little Ones and Loved Ones Fundraising Gala. The gala will be held at the Moose Lodge in Bellows Falls on June 3, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Parks Place.

Jennifer Tolaro-Heidbrink, Executive Director, invites everyone to this gala. “This gala is for anyone – parents, grandparents, aunts, or uncles – to bring a little one to dance the night away. We haven’t had anything like this in Bellows Falls for a while. We are excited to bring back an event for younger children and their loved ones.”

Each ticket includes flowers donated by Halladay’s Florist, goodie bags, a professional photo by K. Lisai Photography, and a night of dancing by professional DJ Brett Myhre. There will be a 50/50 raffle, and snacks are available by donation.

Parks Place would like to thank M&T Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, and the Moose Hall for sponsoring this event. For more information, contact Jennifer Heidbrink at 802-376-6442.