Lenny Solomon at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lenny Solomon will perform at on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Stage 33 in Bellows Falls, Vt. A singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Lenny Solomon’s style has been compared to early Bob Dylan, Guy Clark, and Jerry Jeff Walker. In the late ‘60s he was a fixture at the fabled Idler Coffeehouse in Harvard Square, Cambridge, Mass., a training ground for songwriters like Geoff Bartley, Paul Rishell, Spider John Koerner, Bob McCarthy, and Ric Ocasek. During these years he shared bills with many touring performers including Chris Smither, Carolyn Hester, Bonnie Raitt, and Spider John.

He stepped off the circuit for a couple decades to raise a family and work in environmental research, but kept honing his songwriting chops. He re-entered the performance arena in the late ‘90s, and has since released five albums and won a dozen songwriting awards.