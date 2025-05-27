Legendary rock band 8084 Returns to Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Vermont’s own rock legends, 8084, will return to the stage for an unforgettable live performance at the historic Bellows Falls Opera House, on Saturday, June 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating more than four decades of music, 8084 is known for their high-energy performances and award-winning original songs. Since forming in 1982, the band has released six albums, one EP, and numerous singles that have earned critical acclaim across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Scandinavia.

Audiences can expect an electrifying evening featuring the band’s greatest hits, alongside powerful renditions of rock classics by Journey, Kansas, Aerosmith, and more. The current lineup – Andre Maquera, Randy Smith, Frank Barnes, and Gary Spaulding – continues to thrill fans with the same passion and musicianship that have made them a fixture in the New England rock scene.

Over the years, 8084 has shared stages with legendary acts like Blue Öyster Cult, April Wine, Warrant, Edgar Winter, Rick Derringer, and others, performing more than 4,500 shows worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now through the Bellows Falls Opera House box office, and online at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/whats-playing-2. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see one of Vermont’s most iconic rock bands live in concert at one of the state’s most beloved venues.

For tickets and more information, visit www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com, or call 802-463-3964, ext. 1120.