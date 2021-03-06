Legally grow your own cannabis

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Adults 21 and older are allowed under Vermont law to grow a maximum of two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants. Starting and growing marijuana indoors presents a unique set of challenges – even for those with green thumbs – and the volume of information available on the subject can be overwhelming.

On Monday, March 22 at 3 p.m., Fran Janik will detail the process from seed buying through harvest. As owner of My Kind of Jamaica LLC, Janik is a cannabis patient advocate and legalization and technical consultant. His other services include cannabis grow consultation.

This Zoom presentation is being hosted by Neighborhood Connections. If you would like to attend, call 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont.