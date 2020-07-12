Learn the art of vinegar graining

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is pleased to offer a fun, in-person class to learn vinegar graining. Vinegar graining is a type of faux finishing that was introduced to the United States by the British in the 18th century and was originally used to reproduce the look of exotic wood grain patterns. Historically, the paint was made of water, sugar, vinegar, and finely ground powdered pigments, but today we have simplified the formula to just apple cider vinegar mixed with good quality watercolor paint from tubes. Pieces that are well suited to transform with this process are picture frames, serving trays, boxes of all sorts, wooden stools, small tabletops, shoeboxes, or anything with flat surfaces that can be embellished.

There is an infinite combination of colors and patterns that can be achieved with a variety of household “tools,” such as bubble wrap, plastic cling wrap, cork, feathers, sponges, or even just fingers. It involves base coating the item with a solid latex or acrylic paint, letting it dry, then applying a glazing layer of the vinegar mixture. This is then decorated while it is still wet. The final step is to coat with a non-water based sealer to make it permanent.

The class will be held Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse on 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield. This location will allow us to work outdoors in plenty of space with the indoors available if weather is stormy. Cost for the class also includes all materials. The class would be a fun one for a student and parent to take together.

We’ll see examples of objects that have been decorated in this manner and learn how to properly apply a base coat and glaze. Each student will make a practice board before completing a project piece. Time will allow for several objects to be painted. Instructor Corky Bond will provide all materials unless a student wishes to bring an unfinished wooden, paper mache, or cardboard object of their own from home.

Class size is limited so please sign up early by calling Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, stopping in at 68 Main Street – open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or email galleryvault@vermontel.net.