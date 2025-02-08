LeAnn Rimes at Paramount Theatre

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Paramount Theatre is pleased to announce that award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes will be performing on their historic stage, on Monday, April 14.

Rimes first gained fame as a country music artist at the age of 13, and has since expanded her career into pop and various other musical genres. Since 1996, Rimes has had over 40 singles chart internationally. She has sold more than 48 million units globally, and won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, and one Dove Award.

Rimes will be on stage at The Paramount Theatre on Monday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at The Heritage Family Credit Union online box office at www.paramountvt.org. In-person box office hours at 30 Center Street in Rutland are Friday, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and one hour prior to all main stage events.