“Leading Ladies” at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Claremont Repertory Theater (The Rep) will perform Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies” at the historic Claremont Opera House for two evening shows during the first weekend of August.

Directed by Larissa Cahill, the eight-character comedy/farce features a cast of talented, local actors. Hilarious scheming abounds in this play set in 1950s rural Pennsylvania, with main characters Leo Clark (played by Craig Woodbury) and Jack Gable (played by Raymond Clough) circulating tired acts to earn a buck. Local gossip then travels about a dying woman who plans to leave a portion of her impressive fortune to her long-lost nephews. With a tactful plan of familial impersonation, the future looks toward the up-and-up for the unlucky fellows, until an absurd and zany twist – the long-lost relatives are actually nieces. Things get complicated when Leo falls in love with the dying woman’s vivacious niece Meg (played by Catherine Gessner). Bad behavior, high heels, and a world of laughter await in this screwball comedy.

“Larissa has been a part of The Rep and the Claremont community for a long time, and we are very excited for ‘Leading Ladies’ as her first show in our Interim Artistic Director role,” says Scott Hagar, Executive Director of the Claremont Opera House. “We encourage everyone to come out, support our great venue, and see the familiar faces of the show’s local acting talent.”

Performances will be on both Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.cohnh.org, or contact the box office at 603-542-4433 or pr@cohnh.org. An additional convenience fee will be applied for tickets purchased through the box office.

The show is recommended for audiences over 13 years of age. Free tickets are available for students aged 18 and under, thanks to generous grant funding from the Couch Family Foundation.