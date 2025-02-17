Laura Cortese and Emily Margaret at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present roots music trio Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, plus singer-songwriter Emily Margaret, on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

Cortese is a prolific songwriter, vocalist, and fiddler who artfully blends American roots music with indie, electronic grooves, and pop powerhouse vocals – all the while appealing to a broad audience from millennials to seasoned folkies. Along with Cortese, Valerie Thompson and Isa Burke feature a nearly symphonic hybrid of countless traditions and influences, full of rich interplays of virtuosic string instrumentation. Drawing upon their combined decades of experience in a rich variety of styles, the trio uplifts songs with orchestral string arrangements and layered vocal harmonies.

Over a 20-year career, Cortese has woven a musical tapestry as diverse as it is masterful, highlighted with experiences like playing the Newport Folk Festival with Pete Seeger, standing on stage at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York with Band of Horses, and a stint touring alongside the old-time string band Uncle Earl. She has recorded with artists ranging from Aoife O’Donovan and Brittany Haas, to Tao Rodriguez Seeger, and Session Americana, and has released seven albums under her own name. Cortese has toured worldwide, acting as an ambassador of American music on behalf of the U.S. State Department by performing and teaching in India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Estonia, Greece, Ukraine, and Montenegro.

Since first picking up a guitar at age 7, and writing her first song two years later, 17-year-old Guilford, Vt.-based singer-songwriter Emily Margaret has honed her songwriting craft studying at the Antidote Workshop with two-time Grammy award-winner Sonya Kitchell, and at the Berklee College of Music. Drawing inspiration from R&B, jazz, and folk influences, she crafts a soulful folk sound that showcases her poetic yet relatable lyrics, and her powerful, velvety voice.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.