LAHS’s 2020 Mountain Town Dine-around

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical is planning its Mountain Town Dine-around for Saturday, Aug. 1. This year, since we need to keep our social gatherings small, LAHS is pairing up with the New American Grill and Grandma Miller’s to provide a gourmet dinner for guests to eat at their own homes. Guests will pick up their dinners at the Custer Sharp along with a flower arrangement prepared by Green Mountain Gardeners.

A raffle featuring fun experiences and local treasures is also being held. Prizes include a gourmet picnic for eight at Lowell Lake with a speaker on “The History of Lowell Lake,” a sleigh ride, and cheese tasting for 10 at Taylor Farm, a family photo by Hubert Schriebl, a family photo by Sawyer Van Houten, ski and fondue for six at Viking Nordic Center, panoramic photo of Londonderry circa 1900, a $100 gift certificate from New American Grill, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Peculiar Posies. The drawing will take place Aug. 1.

Tickets for the dinner or the raffle may be purchased at www.LAHSVT.org. Take the night off from cooking and ask friends to join you for a fun evening at home to support the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society.