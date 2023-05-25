LAHS upcoming programs

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Please join the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) for its annual meeting on June 1, at 5:30 p.m., at its headquarters, the Custer Sharp House. Long-time area residents Vince Clark, Patti Gilbert Hughes, Jim Fleming, and Susie Rowley Wyman, will participate in a panel discussion on growing up here. “They don’t make them like they used to!” will be a lively, entertaining, and heartwarming program.

Also coming this summer at LAHS:

“Custer Sharp Art,” summer art classes for students of all ages.

“KidsArt@Custer Sharp,” LAHS’s annual show displaying the amazing talents of Flood Brook students from K-8. The show will be on display from Memorial Day Weekend – June, with an artist reception on June 3 at 1 p.m.

“North Derry: from the Williams Bridge to the Mountain Market Place,” LAHS’s annual history show, running from July 1 – mid-August.

The Local Artists Exhibit and Sale, from mid-August – Columbus day.

To register for “Custer Sharp Art,” or to learn more about our other programs, please go to the Londonderry Arts and Historical website at www.lahsvt.org. You can also reach us via email at LAHS1780@gmail.com

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., from Memorial Day – mid-October.