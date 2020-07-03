LAHS selling copies of Edith Wiley’s “Doings In ‘Derry”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – “Doings in ‘Derry: Life in a small Vermont Town” by Edith Wiley was published in 1992 by the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. Edith Wiley was a feature writer for the Brattleboro Reformer and wrote a weekly column called “Doings in Derry” that chronicled Londonderry life in the 1940s and 1950s. She often included charming illustrations. This book is a compilation of her most entertaining stories. It will bring back memories of those simpler, bygone days with historical facts and news presented in a warm, folksy manner.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is offering the book for a donation to the society. Curbside pickup is available at LAHS. Email us at lahs1780@gmail.com. Copies are also available at Taylor Farm.

Don’t miss Kids Art @ Custer Sharp. The exhibit features the work of K-8 students at Flood Brook School, including Sawyer Van Houten’s photo exhibit “Our Community from a Distance.” Hours are Saturdays from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment.

