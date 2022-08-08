LAHS celebrates local artists

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) will be hosting their annual Local Artists Exhibit from Aug. 27 to Oct. 8, 2022 at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry, Vt. Exhibit hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. LAHS is reachable on their website at www.LAHSVT.com, or on their Facebook page.

The last day for submissions is Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you would like to exhibit, please contact Garrison Buxton at 917-602-2153, gbuxtonaha@gmail.com, or Val Johnson at 802-875-3865, valjean43@vermontel.net.