LAHS’ annual “Kids Art @ Custer Sharp” in July

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society presents its annual “Kids Art @ Custer Sharp” during the month of July at its headquarters at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Rd. Hours are Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free.

“Kids Art” displays work from Flood Brook K-8 students created over the school year. It is mixed media and multicultural.

In addition to work from all grade levels, the show will feature “Our Community from a Distance,” a black and white photo exhibit by Sawyer Van Houten, a fourth grader at Flood Brook Elementary School. During the COVID-19 “stay home, stay safe” order, Sawyer and his mom were challenged to find ways to stay entertained. One day Sawyer’s mom suggested he bring along a camera his uncle Howie had given him.

It turns out Sawyer had quite an eye! The pictures he took that day in the woods were really beautiful. Knowing that the landscape was not going to change for a while, Sawyer asked friends if he could swing by for a picture in their dooryards. The answer was “yes,” and the adventure began. Sawyer and his mom started Facebook and Instagram pages to share the images. He now has over 500 people following his journey. Not only is Sawyer documenting history in this challenging time, he is connecting the community, letting people know that friends and neighbors are happy and well.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon – helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town, bringing stories of the past to light, igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived, and presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area.

Visit the LAHS website, www.LAHSVT.org, for more information on other events and programming. Follow us on Facebook.