Kurn Hattin 2020 Jazz Invitational

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Mark your calendars for an exciting evening of jazz! Join us at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children for the 13th annual Kurn Hattin Jazz Invitational April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Higbie Auditorium. Master of Ceremonies for this event will be none other than the renowned Mr. Eugene Uman, director of the Vermont Jazz Center.

Ten talented jazz ensembles will showcase their musical skills. The evening concludes with the Keene Jazz Orchestra.

Admission to the concert is free. Donations to help support jazz education at Kurn Hattin are greatly appreciated. For more information, contact Lisa Bianconi at 802-721-6931 or lbianconi@kurnhattin.org.

Support music in our schools and community.