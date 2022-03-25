Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley will co-headline the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, April 10, in a limited-seating 3 p.m. matinee. Manville’s music has been described as a blend of Americana, folk, country, and blues whose verses sound like they come directly from journal entries. Foley lived in New Orleans for a number of years, and his music is heavily influenced by that city’s traditions of experimentation and fusion.

Kirsten and Tim will perform both separately and together. Seating is limited to 40 people. The performances will be recorded and filmed. There is a recommended donation; advance donations through www.stage33live.com double as chair reservations. Nobody will be turned away for lack of money.