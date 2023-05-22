Kiran Ahluwalia at The Putney Inn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is proud to announce that Kiran Ahluwalia will perform at The Putney Inn on June 2, as part of the Bandwagon Summer Series. The event will start at 6 p.m, and tickets are available online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee. Children under 12 can attend for free. The show is also included in the Bandwagon Series Pass.

“Indian vocalist Kiran Ahluwalia is doing something revolutionary inside the medium of Indian music – giving it a modern take, while presenting the power and vibrancy of thousands of years of tradition,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “Kiran’s band is a who’s-who of jazz and world music luminaries. The audience that sees this show won’t soon forget it. The virtuosity and depth of musical knowledge will be impressive.”

Kiran Ahluwalia is a two-time JUNO (Canadian Grammy) winner, and one of global music’s most compelling cross-pollinators. Her six-piece band, led by ace guitarist Rez Abbasi, crafts songs that bring together the disparate traditions of Indian music, West African blues, and jazz. Together they create a unique sound that is ethereal, raw, urgent, and elegant at the same time. Kiran’s music has garnered glowing praise from critics worldwide, and she has collaborated with leading musicians from the Celtic and Fado worlds, as well as Malian super group Tinariwen.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly, outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. The series will showcase more than 20 performances, ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater at ball fields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on-site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy the concerts.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is sponsored by Brattleboro Reformer, Landmark College, Oak Meadow, Barr Hill, Vermont Public, The Porch, and Southern Vermont Solar.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the unique sound of Kiran Ahluwalia and her talented band. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nextstagearts.org.