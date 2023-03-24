KinHaven named OVRCC Member of the Month

WESTON, Vt. – KinHaven Music School of Weston has been selected as the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce March 2023 Member of the Month, to acknowledge the recent Grammy Award winners from their alumni.

Congratulations to Junior Session alumni Jessie Montgomery for her Grammy win with the New York Youth Symphony and their performance of Soul Force; Senior Session alumni Domenic Salerni for his Grammy win with the Attacca Quartet for their most recent album Evergreen, which are five original works composed by fellow Kinhaven alumni Caroline Shaw, who also won Best Chamber Music for this album.

This will be KinHaven’s 72nd summer of operation. Located in Weston, Vt., KinHaven is a residential, summer music camp. With programs and workshops for both youth and adults, Kinhaven specializes in classical chamber music, orchestra, and piano education in a nurturing, noncompetitive, and collaborative environment. Kinhaven’s culture reflects its strong belief in the benefits of shared learning, mutual support, friendship, community, and diversity.

If you are interested in supporting this organization, consider a contribution to their annual fund, at www.kinhaven.org/gifts/. Kinhaven Music School is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible. Thousands of students have benefited from the generosity of donors who continue to make this life-changing musical experience possible.

KinHaven Music School has been a member of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2020. According to director Anthony Mazzocchi, “It’s all about building community and connecting to it, especially since we are a seasonal entity. Considering our concerts are free all summer, we hope to see everyone here on campus!”