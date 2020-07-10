Kim Eng Yeo at South Londonderry Free Library

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Kim Eng Yeo is displaying her outstanding watercolors at the South Londonderry Free Library from now through Sept. 26. This amazing artist studied in Bangkok, Singapore, and New York City and has shown her work worldwide. All paintings are for sale and Kim has generously offered to donate 50% of the proceeds to the library.

On Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m., Kim will host a watercolor class for those wanting to refine their skills. This class will be limited to four attendees, so please call 802-824-3371 or email southlondonderryfreelibrary@yahoo.com to sign up. We ask that you wear a face covering and keep your distance from others in the library.

Library hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All are invited to stop in and view this very special exhibit.