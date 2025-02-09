Kim Eng Yeo at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present “A Selection of Watercolors,” an exceptional show of watercolor paintings by Kim Eng Yeo, from Feb. 12 – April 4. Come and meet Kim at a reception to be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 12-1:30 p.m., and learn about her process.

Kim draws her inspiration from nature, working primarily with transparent watercolors creating a beautiful flow in her work.

Kim, who lives in Vermont, was born, raised and educated in Singapore. She has also lived in Thailand, before moving to the U.S. Europe, Asia, and the U.S. have inspired many of her works. She has worked as a freelance artist and a textile designer. She holds workshops for children and adults.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885- 7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.