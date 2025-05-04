Kim Eng Yeo at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to welcome new watercolor artist Kim Eng Yeo with her beautiful paintings.

Eng Yeo is a watercolor painter who has exhibited in shows within the United States, and in Thailand and Singapore. Her artistic contributions have included international organizations such as UNICEF and UNIFEM, and her paintings have been acquired both by private and corporate clients.

“My watercolors are responses to the myriad forms of beauty that surround us. I invite the viewer to share these moments with me as I sort and filter the shapes and colors of nature, to recreate it’s essence in my watercolors. My primary sources of inspiration are gardens, formal and informal, parks and arboretums.”

Eng Yeo’s journey that has taken her from her birthplace in Singapore, to Bangkok and New York, before landing in Townshend, Vt. She experimented with many mediums in Thailand, including oils and acrylics. Then when Eng Yeo and her husband moved to Flushing, N.Y., she started with botanicals. “I knew if you wanted to paint, you had to have something in you. For me it was the flowers. I loved flowers and gardens. I love the play of light.” She wanted to capture the essence of the flowers, “because to me when they die, that’s it, they are over, their time is very, very short.” The resulting paintings have an astonishing level of detail, with leaves, stems, and petals all coming visible in sharp relief.

During Covid, Eng Yeo began to paint skyscapes. “I went out and bought canvases and I thought, ‘I think I’m just going to look up.’” These paintings are done in acrylics, another new direction for her, which are stunning.

You can visit Eng Yeo’s website for further information on her creative process and method, at www.kimengyeo.blogspot.com.

For more information on the exhibit, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook, Instagram, or our webpage www.galleryvault.org. Stop into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Handicap accessible.