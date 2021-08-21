Kidz Blast Krusade at Springfield Assembly of God

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Springfield Assembly of God for Kidz Blast Krusade for Bible story-inspired puppet shows, fun, games, prizes, and ice cream! The event takes place Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.The ice cream giveaway will be Friday, and all family members are invited to a barbecue following Saturday and Sunday’s events. Springfield Assembly of God is located at 269 River St. Bus pick up is available. For more information, call 802-885-4261.