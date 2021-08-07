Kids! Start your own worm farm

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Lyric, 9, and her brother Luca, 6, love the outdoors, and in 2019 they became fascinated with worms! After researching the subject, they made their first mini-worm farm. Their friends wanted worm farms too, so Little Diggers Worm Farm was conceived. The young entrepreneurs sell small batches of worms for mini-worm farm kits, small vermicomposting buckets along with worms, and bait fishing worms.

Bring the kids to Neighborhood Connections Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m., where this enterprising duo will share their experiences with worms. This is also an opportunity to purchase worm farm kits and a vermicomposting system from Little Diggers Worm Farm.

There is no charge to attend, but space is limited, so call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the area mountain towns of Southern Vermont. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org.