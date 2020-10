BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – All kids and spooks from the Bellows Falls and North Walpole area are invited to stop by the American Legion Post 37, 42 Rockingham St., in Bellows Falls. On Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4:30-7 p.m., the Legion will be handing out candy to all kids, with or without a costume, who stop by their Halloween Trick-or-Treat door. For more information, contact Commander Don Stocker or Smokey Aumand at 802-463-9700.