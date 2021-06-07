Kick off the summer with Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library summer program is a fun way to include reading and related activities in summer family time and helps maintain and improve reading skills. Register at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

Kick off the summer with an afternoon performance of “Thumbelina” Wednesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at the Commons Park in Springfield. This is a magical family-friendly production of “Thumbelina” choreographed by Ashley Hensel-Browning with a cast of local dancers.

On Tuesday, June 29 at 2 p.m., join us for “Raptors Up Close!” at Riverside Middle School. The Vermont Institute of Natural Science will share live animals to make this a special experience. Come discover the incredible abilities of raptors.

Join us as The Nature Museum of Grafton presents “Summer Unplugged!” each Tuesday from June 15-27 at 9:30 a.m. at The Commons Park in Springfield. Each week will have a new topic with hands-on activities, stories, and crafts.

Summer lunches will be offered Monday through Friday from June 28 through Aug. 20. Lunch and breakfast for youth ages 18 and under are available via curbside pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

Sign up for all Springfield Town library programs at www.eventbrite.com/o/springfield-town-library-28934846977. STL summer programs will follow the CDC guidance for summer camps. Masks will be required for age 2 and older as well as physical distancing, health questions, and contact information. For additional information, please email stlys@vermontel.net or call the library at 802-885-3108.