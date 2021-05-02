Keiser & Kekic Color Light Pattern duo show opens

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – From May 12 through June 12, Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Keiser & Kekic Color Light Pattern” duo show Carol Keiser’s paintings and the fine art glass from Nicholas Kekic of Tsuga Studios.

Nicholas Kekic recently completed the move of his studio, showroom, and gallery from Chester to Bellows Falls and has been included in the inaugural Craft Optimism marketplace – an avant-garde curated, climate-connected makers’ market by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

Carol Keiser was recently accepted into the National Association of Women Artists and has accepted an invitation to her first showing in New York City at the esteemed Van Der Plas Gallery.

Carol Keiser has painted on both canvas and kiln-fired tile in her studios in Putney, and Mexico for the past 40 years. Her imagery includes scenes of women at leisure, romantic couples, flowers, mountains, sun, moon, sailboats and ladders, which often possess cultural, provincial, and art historical significance. Many of these subjects are symbolic of the natural world and connection to the divine. Keiser is a member of the Vermont State Craft Centers, The New Hampshire League of Arts and Crafts, and The Newbury Society of Arts and Crafts, Boston. Her biography has been included in “Who’s Who of America” and “Who’s Who of American Women.”

Nicholas Kekic is a third generation glass blower. His work honors the old traditions of the art form while bringing a modern sense of abstract composition and design. Kekic credits his drive to growing up among the early studio art glass movement in America. Nickolas Kekic and his wife Tamasin built Tsuga Studios in 2000 in Chester, Vt. In 2017, he decided to expand his business to Bellows Falls where he found a site to melt and cool his glass using renewable hydroelectric power from the Connecticut River, shrinking his carbon footprint and energy costs. Kekic is a member of the Vermont Glass Guild and the New Hampshire League of Craftsmen. Most recently, he has exhibited at the 44th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show.

To learn more about both artists’ inspiration and process, visit the online viewing room at www.canalstreetartgallery.com. Don’t miss the Third Friday Gallery Night Live with Carol and Nick May 21 at 6 p.m. on CSAG’s Facebook. Parties of four may view the exhibit in person during business hours.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.