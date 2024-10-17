Kate Lorenz memorial concert at Stone Church in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), musicians, friends, colleagues, music fans, and family will gather at the Stone Church in Brattleboro, Vt., 210 Main Street, for Sparkletown II: A Tribute to the Music & Spirit of Kate Lorenz. Performers that night are part of a community of touring artists who live or record here in Vermont, Massachusetts, and beyond, and who’ve collaborated over the years with Kate, who passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at www.stonechurchvt.com/#/events. Merchandise for sale will include Kate’s music and T-shirts

Sparkletown II: A Tribute to the Music & Spirit of Kate Lorenz will be a big night of Kate’s own songs and the songs of many artists who were part of each other’s work. The musicians slated to this evening’s concert include Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst, The Winterpills, Caitlin Canty, The Suitcase Junket, The Rear Defrosters, Ida Mae Specker and The Break Maids, Zak Trojano, The Constellations, Adam Klein, and others.

Kate’s brother Matt Lorenz (The Suitcase Junket) is organizing the production.

The Sparkletown II show, on Oct. 19, is a fundraiser for the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, which supports the causes and ideas Kate held dear: children and early literacy, women’s rights, the visual and performing arts, social justice, environmental education, music, and more. The fund has distributed $10,000 dollars in gifts to 18 different organizations over the last two years.

More information about the fund is at www.katelorenzmusic.com. Donations may be made at this site via PayPal, at the show, or by check written to the Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund and mailed to Kate Lorenz Memorial Community Fund, P.O. Box 418 Chester, Vt.

Kate, and her songwriting and soaring vocals, were an integral part of the music scene in Vermont, Massachusetts, and beyond. She was also a beloved early childhood education teacher and friend.

In addition to her public life on stage with Rusty Belle, The Suitcase Junket, The Constellations, The Rear Defrosters, and others, and her work as a teacher, Kate was known for her warmth and generosity of spirit with friends and strangers alike.