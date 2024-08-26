Kalos and Hannah O’Brien & Grant Flick at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional and contemporary Celtic and fiddle music by Kalos (Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson, Jeremiah McLane) and Hannah O’Brien & Grant Flick on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

Three innovative interpreters and composers of Celtic roots music – McDonald (guitar, mandolin, vocals), McKasson, (fiddle, viola, vocals), and McLane (accordion, piano, vocals) – draw on years of experience performing with the likes of Cantrip, Nightingale, The Clayfoot Strutters, and Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, to forge a new musical path as Kalos. They are masters of tradition who purposefully explore the dark corners floating on its edges, delivering an alluring musical complexity full of spontaneity and joyful exuberance. Their individual artistry springs from strong traditional roots, and as a trio they move beyond this foundation. Kalos’ underlying drive and pulse, rhythmic electricity, and swirling intensity transform traditional repertoire into a vital, elemental, genre-transcending sound appealing to music lovers of all stripes. Their music asks to be shared live, and performance is the band’s heart and forte.

Hannah O’Brien and Grant Flick mix original compositions and traditional pieces from various fiddling traditions. With backgrounds in classical, Irish, and American improvisational idioms, they feature double fiddles, but also vary instrumentation, incorporating tenor guitar and nyckelharpa. Their musical interests are broad, and as a result, the award-winning duo showcases an eclectic assemblage of repertoire.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.