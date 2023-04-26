Kalos and Fern Maddie at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional Celtic and folk music by Kalos – consisting of Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson, and Jeremiah McLane – and Fern Maddie on Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage.

Three innovative interpreters and composers of Celtic roots music – McDonald on the guitar, mandolin, and vocals; McKasson, on the fiddle, viola, and vocals; and McLane on the accordion, piano, and vocals – draw on years of experience performing with the likes of Cantrip, Nightingale, The Clayfoot Strutters, and Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, to forge a new musical path as Kalos. They are masters of tradition, who purposefully explore the dark corners floating on its edges, delivering an alluring musical complexity full of spontaneity and joyful exuberance. Their individual artistry springs from these strong traditional roots, and as a trio they move beyond this foundation, creating music that is compelling enough to transcend boundaries and appeal to music lovers of all stripes. Kalos’ music asks to be shared live, and performance is the band’s heart and forte.

Fern Maddie is a balladeer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, playing clawhammer banjo, guitar, and fiddle, and based in central Vermont. Her songs exploring themes of trauma, grief, and renewal, and modern interpretations of traditional ballads, have earned national and international acclaim. Her debut album “Ghost Story” was named #2 on The Guardian’s Best Folk Albums of 2022, and was listed on NPR’s Best Roots Music of the year.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, VT. Tickets can be purchased at www.nextstagearts.org.