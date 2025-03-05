“Just Getting By” film screening in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join us for a screening of the new documentary film “Just Getting By,” on Wednesday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the Ludlow Town Hall auditorium, on Depot Street in Ludlow. This is rescheduled from a February snowstorm.

“Just Getting By” explores the day-to-day challenges and incredible resiliency that low-income Vermonters bear witness to every day. Director Bess O’Brien will be part of a special Q-and-A after the film.

This event is hosted by Fletcher Memorial Library, Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, and the Mount Holly Town Library, with support from the Vermont Humanities Council. This event is offered as part of the Vermont Reads reading of “Gather,” a book written by Vermont author Ken Cadow, with themes of rural life, resilience, class differences, addiction and recovery, housing and food insecurity, a deep relationship to the land, and the power of community. Copies of the book are available at the participating libraries.

This event is free and open to the public. We will be hosting a food collection for Black River Good Neighbor Services at the screening. Please bring your donations.

For additional information, please call Fletcher Memorial Library at 802-228-8921.