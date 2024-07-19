WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series Committee is delighted to offer our 26th year of concert series, and to have Judy Handler and Mark Levesque return to Weston on July 28. All of the concerts will be held in the Old Parish Church, Route 100, in Weston, Vt. at 4 p.m.

Enjoy an energetic and entertaining program of music from around the world for guitars and mandolin. This amazing husband and wife duo blend Brazilian, Latin, gypsy, jazz, classical, folk, and pop music influences to create their sophisticated and expressive arrangements. Audiences respond with great enthusiasm to their extraordinary sound and the uplifting spirit of their music. Handler and Levesque have performed over 2,500 concerts together over the past 30 years, throughout the United States and Europe. Their enchanting CDs “Passion,” “Acoustic Blend,” and “Two Guitars Live!” have received critical acclaim, and have been sold in dozens of countries throughout the world. Visit www.judyandmark.com for videos, CD sound samples, and more information.

Admission for the concert is paid at the door. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open around 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats and no advance tickets. Visit www.sundaysonthehill.org for more information.