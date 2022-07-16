Judy Handler and Mark Levesque perform in Weston.

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill (SOTH) Concert series presents Judy Handler and Mark Levesque, who will perform on Sunday, July 24, at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats or advance tickets. Children under 12 years old may attend for free. This concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from within 72 hours. Masks are required while inside.

All of the concerts held by Sundays On The Hill take place at the Church on the Hill, or, Community Church, in Weston, Vt. This is SOTH’s 24th year of concert series.

Handler and Levesque are a wife and husband duo who blend Brazilian, Latin, gypsy, jazz, classical, folk, and pop music influences to create their lyrical and expressive arrangements. They have performed over 2,000 concerts together over the past 25 years, throughout the U.S. and Europe. See www.judyandmark.com for videos and more information.