Judi Forman is the new artist in the Working Artist Program

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery in Bellows Falls, Vt. is pleased to present Judi Forman, the next artist to participate in the Working Artist Program. This program is an artist’s studio and exhibition space within the Gallery, and is open during the Gallery’s regular hours, Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on third Friday Gallery Nights, from 5-7 p.m.

“I find inspiration in the work of my teachers and other jewelry artists, but then it boils down to just what happens between me and the materials. I love the synergy between the metal, my ideas, and the tools. Some of my favorite pieces are the result of serendipity such as how a particular piece of copper responds to the heat of a torch on a particular day and acquires a one-of-a-kind patina.” -Judi Forman

Judi Forman, based in Westminster, Vt. is a metal artist creating one-of-a-kind artist jewelry. Forman works with silver, copper, niobium, titanium, and steel, using metalworking techniques such as anodizing, imprinting texture, and drawing with colored pencil. The artist uses layered sheets of metal, shaped into works such as “Three Moons Brooch” and riveted together. Using patina and colored pencil, the artist creates abstract compositions often inspired by nature on the multiple surfaces she has shaped. Forman’s most recent work using colored pencil on copper adds both bright color and texture to the artist’s jewelry.

The goal of the Working Artist Program is to provide artists with an affordable space to complete a project, explore a new body of work, gain exposure and sales, or prepare for a solo show. Visitors to the gallery now also have a unique chance to engage with an artist as they create their art. The public is welcome to come in to learn about and experience the process of art making. By offering a working and exhibiting space that is open to the public, with new artists every one to three months, the program contributes opportunities for dialogue, events, and classes to the community.

The Working Artist Program is open to all artists with priority for local artists. Working artists are expected to interact with gallery visitors, discuss their artwork, process, and practice, and answer questions. Artists process their own sales and curate their own space. Upon completion of the program, artists present a self-curated solo show within their space to coordinate with a Bellows Falls third Friday Gallery Night event.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in the Historic Downtown Village of Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Working Artist Program, or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.