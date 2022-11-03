“Joyful Calligraphy” at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT will be hosting a new calligraphy workshop led by Jorika Stockwell entitled “Joyful Calligraphy” on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writing the word “Joy.” Attendees will cover basic pen skills and some interesting twists.

Pens will be available to purchase in class and ink is provided. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 9 to attend.

For more information, call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.