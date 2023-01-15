Join Neighborhood Connections for a Private Showing of a “Man Called Otto”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join your neighbors aboard the Mountain Town Connector, Neighborhood Connections’ transportation van, on Saturday, Jan. 21, to enjoy Tom Hanks in “A Man Called Otto” at the Springfield Theater. This is a private movie showing, followed by lunch. There is no charge for this service.

As the second film adaptation of the 2021 movie “A Man Called Ove,” Tom Hanks, in the title role, is a grump who’s given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

The Mountain Town Connector will leave Neighborhood Connections at 9:15 a.m. for a 10:15 private showing. Space is limited, so please reserve your seat today by calling 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a non-profit social services agency located in Londonderry at The Mountain Marketplace, next to the post office.