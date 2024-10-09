John John Brown at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – John John Brown’s “Songs, Stories, & Art – Lessons from Strangers” brings giant comics, iconic photographs, and moving panoramas to the stage, weaving together storytelling songs and visual arts in live performance. The protagonists come from all walks of life – from an aging Vietnam vet, to a trumpet-playing orphan, a married couple debating evolution, to a young man with mental illness wandering the aisles of Walmart.

Steeped in storytelling and fingerpicking, Brown is deep in the singer-songwriter tradition. He’s a Kerrville New Folk winner, a winner of the South Florida Folk Fest, an Emerging Artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, and an invited performer at the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at the original site of the legendary festival.

Brown’s “Songs, Stories, & Art – Lessons from Strangers” is at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are a discounted in advance through www.stage33live.com. There is limited seating; advance tickets guarantee entry. Advance ticket sales will close at midnight the day before the show, or when 40 tickets have been sold. Tickets at the door as available. The event will be recorded and filmed.