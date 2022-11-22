“Joe Iconis” and “The Winter Cabaret” at Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company presents two special events for the holiday season starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” back for its fifth year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. for two fabulous evenings filled with seasonal music and mayhem. This fun, festive show directed by special guests, cabaret maestro Tim Fort, and returning cabaret veteran Piper Goodeve, is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company program.

After last December’s hit show, Joe Iconis returns to Weston for the holidays to present “A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family” on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. With direction by John Simpkins, you can expect an intimate and irreverent winter’s night full of Iconis originals, holiday standards, and yuletide surprises. Join Joe and his merry band of troublemaking elves for an unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll Christmas.

“A Weston Winter Cabaret” features seven former Young Company members with music direction by Weston alum and cabaret veteran, Jake Turski, vocal director for Royal Caribbean Productions, faculty at Cap21 Conservatory/Molloy College and AMDA in NYC.

The cast includes Allie Seibold (Weston: “Really Rosie” and “The Music Man,” Regional: “See What I Wanna See” at Arc Stages, International: The Orchestra Japan in Disney on Classic and Honky Tonk Angels). Seth Eliser (Weston: “Ring of Fire,” “Once,” and “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” Regional: “Punk Rock Girl” world premiere and “Godspell” at PCLO). Devin Johnson (Weston: “West Side Story,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and “42nd Street,” Regional: “Crazy For You” at Riverside Theatre and “Oliver!” at Paper Mill Playhouse). Bella Muller (Weston: “West Side Story” and “Anne of Green Gables,” National Tour: “An American in Paris,” Television: “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Grace Martini (Weston: “Anne of Green Gables,” “West Side Story,” “The Phantom Tollbooth,” and “Oklahoma!,” Film: “Mirrorball,” Television: “Evil” on CBS). Alex Tan (Weston: “Really Rosie,” “Anne of Green Gables,” “The Music Man,” and “West Side Story”). Sage Jepson (Weston: “Seussical” and “An Iliad,” Regional: “Rent” at Seacoast Repertory Theater).

“A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family” welcomes the Weston return of Joe Iconis, author of “Be More Chill” and “Love in Hate Nation.” He has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards, and a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award, and Richard Rodgers Award. He recently released a 40-plus album titled “Album,” featuring many of his frequent collaborators. Joe has brought his “Joe Iconis & Family” concert to Weston for several years, including 2017, 2018, and 2021.

“A Weston Winter Cabaret” will be held at Walker Farm on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. “A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis & Family” will be held at Walker Farm on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Reserve your tickets to the performances by visiting www.westontheater.org/events.