Jesse Peters plus seven short sets at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Jesse Peters will play a full set following micro-performances by local and regional performers Brian Dade, Carl Beverly, Charlie & Emma, Gillis Mills, Ian Galipeau, Josh Cummings, and Will Stahl. A 3 p.m. matinee at Stage 33 Live, will take place on Sunday, March 5. A donation is suggested at the door, there will be no advance tickets sold. There is limited seating and performances are recorded and filmed.

Jesse Peters has been a Southern Vermont music scene mainstay since moving back to the area in 2001 after graduating The University of The Arts in Philadelphia with a bachelor’s in jazz guitar and a master’s in music teaching. His styles run the gamut while remaining focused and accessible.

Seven 12-minute-or-less short slots will precede — some familiar players, some new ones. Micro-sets are an engaging and effective way for an audience to discover performers. Impressive talents often materialize out of left field… and sometimes talents are just plain out of left field. It’s fun. On tap for the night is Brian Dade, Carl Beverly, Charlie & Emma, Gillis Mills, Ian Galipeau, Josh Cummings, and Will Stahl (performance order to be determined).

With the backlog of Covid-postponed shows to reschedule and a growing list of artists waiting for future dates, Stage 33 Live hasn’t run many open mics since the lockdown. When the featured act scheduled for this date needed to withdraw, opportunity opened a door. Jesse, who had been on tap to open, was elevated to the feature slot, and a call was put out for half a dozen performers interested in playing short slots. There were seven responses within 24 hours.