Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival returns to Tunbridge

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. – The year 2022 will mark the 21st edition of the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, and a much-anticipated return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Taking place June 23 to 26 at the Tunbridge World’s Fairgrounds, Vt., this year’s festival features 20 roots music favorites, headlined by the Gibson Brothers, Seldom Scene, Dale Ann Bradley, and many more.

Jenny Brook fans will be pleased that the festival is carrying on traditions like the Barn Dance, Bluegrass University musical workshops; Sugar House Jams with fans and musicians from the main stage; and programming for kids. The festival has even added optional morning yoga exercises to help fans limber up before a long day of live music. Attendees are invited to camp out on site at the Fairgrounds, with a variety of rough and utility camping options available to ticketholders.

“The hiatus has been such a powerful reminder of what a gift it is to be able to run this festival every year,” says organizer Candi Sawyer. “Bluegrass music is in the soul of every Jenny Brook fan, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to gather once more to celebrate it.”

The 2022 lineup brings back a number of beloved Jenny Brook stalwarts, with a smattering of exciting festival debuts. Highlights include:

Progressive bluegrass pioneers Seldom Scene, now in their 51 st year of touring;

year of touring; Two-time IBMA Entertainers of the Year the Gibson Brothers;

Six-time IBMA Best Female Vocalist Dale Ann Bradley;

Authentic Unlimited, a superb group of musicians mentored by the late Doyle Lawson making their first appearance in the northeast ;

Plus Donna Ulisse, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Mile Twelve, and many more.

Festival passes and day tickets to the 2022 Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival are available now at www.jennybrookbluegrass.com/tickets/.