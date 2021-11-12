Jenna Sawin Rice CD release show at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Singer-songwriter Jenna Sawin Rice grew up in the Connecticut River Valley of Vermont. Her poetic songs celebrate the stories of ordinary people and the highs and the lows of being alive, delivered with honest, often haunting vocals and down-to-earth playing.

With the release of her sophomore album, “Chapters Turn and Bridges Burn,” Jenna takes a departure from the full band of her debut recording, this time featuring only the songwriter and her guitar. Written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic, this new work looks deeper and explores a more complex new chapter for this emerging artist.

Stage 33 Live is pleased to welcome Jenna back and honored to host this CD release show Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., at 33 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Allison Fay Brown opens with her finely honed songs about the inherently messy yet beautiful human experience.

There is a suggested donation at the door. Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; snacks by donation. Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in a casual, intimate setting. More information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and other upcoming events, is online at www.stage33live.com.