Jeff Dunham coming to Vermont State Fair Grandstands Aug. 18

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Paramount Theatre presents comedian, ventriloquist, and actor Jeff Dunham at the Vermont State Fair Grandstands Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. The show is being co-produced with the support of Catamount Radio. Tickets are on sale at the theatre’s website, www.ParamountVT.org.

“We are proud to be able to continue our tradition of presenting world-class live entertainment here in Rutland City. Welcoming a comedian with such international name recognition as Jeff Dunham to our corner of the world is an honor,” commented Eric Mallette, Paramount Theatre executive director.

Hailed as “America’s favorite comedian” by Slate Magazine, for over two decades Jeff Dunham has sold out arenas around the globe, cementing him as a comedy powerhouse. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership of his standup specials on NBC, Netflix, and Comedy Central. After being named a top 10 grossing comedian by Forbes in 2019, the Dallas native begins his new arena and theater tour in 2021 with “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?,” which was delayed due to Covid-19.

In addition to Forbes, Dunham was recently nominated by Pollstar for “Comedy Tour of The Year,” based on box office sales as well also being awarded “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour,” for three years. The comedian released his second Netflix stand-up special, “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself,” filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas. “Beside Himself” marked Jeff’s ninth special, an unprecedented number in the comedy community, having previously aired specials with Comedy Central and NBC. Dunham also holds the record for the first, second, and fourth most watched specials ever on Comedy Central.

Not only a mainstay in arenas, Dunham is leading the charge with online content as well and has blossomed to over 11.1 million followers on Facebook and over 2.8 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion views. His astonishing arena-packing power has put him on par with major music acts such as Bruno Mars and Metallica. In 2017, Dunham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over 20 years of comedy dominance.

Dunham has also made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “30 Rock,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.

His autobiography, “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” was on the New York Times Best Seller list three weeks in a row.

More information on the historic Paramount Theatre, including details on their two drive-in movie theaters and “Outside The Box” Summer Concert Series can be found on their website, www.ParamountVT.org.