Jeeves and Wooster return to the Walpole Common

WALPOLE, N.H. – Egad! Jeeves and Wooster are returning to the Common! Come find out Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. on the Walpole Town Common, when The Walpole Players present a staged reading of “Jeeves Takes a Bow” by Margaret Raether, adapted from the stories of P.G. Wodehouse.

What ho! Bertie Wooster inflicts his charming ineptitude on America when he ventures across the pond armed only with his handsome fortune, talent for trouble, and his remarkable manservant Jeeves. But when a childhood friend gets Bertie mixed up with a vengeful thug named “Knuckles” McCann, he ends up mistakenly engaged to the meddling Vivienne Duckworth. Could it be that even the illustrious Jeeves may not be up to the task?

We are asking audience members to support the Walpole Players with a suggested donation of for adults, but any amount is greatly appreciated and will help us keep the curtain up and lights on at the Helen Miller Theater.

Don’t forget to bring your choice of outdoor seating. For more information, please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com, check our website, www.TheWalpolePlayers.org, or call 603-756-2535.

In the case of rain or thunderstorms, the performance will be postponed to another date in the near future. This decision will be made Sept. 11. Please check our website, call, or email after 2 p.m., if bad weather is imminent on the day.