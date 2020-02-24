Jeanne Carbonetti watercolor paintings to be displayed at Great Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Great Hall, at 100 River St. in Springfield, Vt., will host Chester, Vt. artist Jeanne Carbonetti’s display of her luminous watercolor paintings. The show, entitled “Beauty and the Soul,” will run from March 16 through June 13 and encompasses more than 40 paintings, including several pieces from her “Vivaldi Suite,” a group of large paintings based on composer Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concertos. There will also be a selection from her “Summer Still Life” series, as well as other floral, still life, and landscape paintings.

Ten percent of sales from this show are to be donated to Springfield on the Move, a nonprofit organization working to help revitalize Springfield’s downtown and the surrounding areas.

While there will not be an opening reception, Carbonetti encourages people to visit the exhibit and to spend time with these works so that they can experience them on a personal level.

Her paintings have appeared in the fifth annual Juried Art Auction at the Corcoran Museum in Washington, D.C., and have been exhibited in private galleries in New England, California, Virginia, and New York City. Her art has been purchased by the Art in Embassies Program of the U.S. State Department, and the IBM Corporate Offices Executive Division collection, Washington, D.C. among others. Her work is also held in private collections throughout the United States, England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Canada. By invitation, she displayed her paintings in the Fifth International Biennial of Contemporary Art, Florence, Italy in December of 2005. Her one-person show, “The Power of Beauty,” served as the grand opening for the Vermont Institute of Contemporary Art.

Specializing in the power of the creative process, she is the author of “The Tao of Watercolor,” “The Zen of Creative painting,” “The Yoga of Drawing,” “Making Pearls: Living the Creative Life,” “The Heart of Creativity: Imagination, Inspiration and Destiny,” and “The Magic Heart: Three Myths to Live By.” She is currently preparing a new book, “The Soul of Creativity: A Path for Inspired Living” and a children’s book, entitled “The Myth of the Sacred Triangle.”

The Great Hall is sponsored by Springfield Regional Development Corporation and is located at 100 River St. in Springfield, Vt.