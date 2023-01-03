January 2023 Vegan Potluck

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Food for Life Vegan Potluck will take place at the Springfield Vermont Community Center from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. The address is 139 Main St., Springfield, Vt. Everyone is welcome and you don’t have to be vegetarian or vegan to enjoy the food and company. Just bring a plant based dish to share. Bringing dishes to eat from is also helpful. While we exclude meat, dairy, eggs, and honey in a plant based diet, we include many other delicious foods and enjoy a sense of abundance and variety that is greater than in the traditional meat/dairy diet. Some people come for the company, others to learn how to eat healthier, others to expand their vegan cooking repertoire. Eating a whole foods plant based diet reduces risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and dementia, and can even help reverse health problems after they are diagnosed. It also makes it possible to feed more people on fewer acres and with less input of petrochemicals and other limited resources. Many people choose to be vegan because they prefer not to kill animals or have them be cruelly treated as they often are in the food industry. The potlucks we have had so far have been fun and well attended. If you have questions, call 802-624-6116. Come join us.