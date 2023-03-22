“It’s Ghana Be Good” March 28 OLLI Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Hank Kaestner, Retired Spice Buyer and International Birder, will present the OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program “It’s Ghana Be Good” on Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m., at the Nolin Murray Center, next to St. Mary’s Church, on Pleasant Street, in Springfield.

He’ll take us on a trip to the West African nation of Ghana, where we‘ll learn of Ghana’s history, which is mainly about slavery, its culture, agriculture, tourism, geopolitical issues, and of course, lots of photographs of birds and wildlife.

This program is co-sponsored by the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

The weather related postponed program from March 14, “Jennie B Powers: The Woman Who Dares’’ is rescheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 2 p.m.

If there are weather related changes to the schedule you can check the website on the morning of the program or phone 802-885-3094.

There is a membership series special fee. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee.

You may view the entire semester programs by going to the website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield. Pre-registration can be done online on the website with a credit card. You may also register over the phone by calling 802-656-5817 during regular office hours, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.