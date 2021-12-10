“It’s A Wonderful Life” showing at Heald Auditorium

LUDLOW, Vt. – The classical Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will be the featured Christmas film in the Ludlow Town Hall’s Heald Auditorium Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Frank Capra’s classic is a story that has withstood the test of time and brought tears and joy to people all over the globe. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, supported by Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, and a host of great film stars, it is the tale of a small-town man who discovers that his life has brought happiness to the people in the town – only after he believes he has failed.

It is the kind of movie that needs no explanation. The years of its exposure has made it something that is part of our folklore. A man with the aid of his as yet “unwinged” angel is compelled to review his past after believing his only value is from his life insurance policy for his family.

As with all FOLA movies, the event is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. In keeping with the town policy on Covid-19, masks are required. For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.