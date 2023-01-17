SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you interested in creating your own handmade journals and unique books? Gallery at the VAULT is very delighted to offer two workshops with Deborah Stuart, “Introduction to Handmade Books” on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. and “Next Steps in Handmade Books” on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Introduction to Handmade Books: Participants will work with various tools and papers to make two to three small unique books suitable for pocket jotters and notebooks. Basic bookmaking techniques will include working with a selection of papers folded in interesting and varied ways. There will be a rich variety of art materials with which to decorate pages and covers. All will go home with several small books they have created and knowledge of how to continue making these on their own. Register by Wednesday, Jan. 25. There is a registration and material fee.

Next Steps in Handmade Books: Participants will create two to three small multi-page notebooks and journals. Techniques for sewn and adhesive bindings will be taught, and examples of many ways of making and using stitched books will be shared. A wide selection of ways of decorating with a variety of art materials will be available for finishing books with unique decorations. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 1. There is a registration and material fee.

No prior bookmaking experience is needed for either workshop. Both beginners to bookmaking and more advanced participants are welcome and will benefit! The second workshop may be taken on its own.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact: 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net or visit our web page: www.galleryvault.org. Accessible. Masks may be worn according to group decision.