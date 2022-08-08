International String Trio plays in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The International String Trio will play on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 for the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series at the Community Church in Weston, Vt. at 4 p.m.

The International String Trio is the most requested group of the Sundays On The Hill Concert Series and is composed of Slava Tolstoy, guitar and musical director, Ippei Ichimaru, acoustic bass, and Ben Powell, violin. This exceptionally talented group prides itself on its stylistic diversity, delivering Gypsy jazz, Appalachian folk, acoustic world music such as Irish, Klezmer, Russian, Italian, French, Bluegrass, etc., virtuosic classical arrangements, and popular songs from movie soundtracks.

The Sundays On The Hill Concert Series is delighted to have this talented trio return at the Church on the Hill, or, Community Church, in Weston, Vt. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours and masks are required when inside. For more information see www.SundaysOnThe Hill.org.